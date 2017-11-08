KCSD financial audit shows best results possible

The Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) financial operations have again received the best audit results possible with “unmodified opinions” from an external independent CPA firm.

Larry Finney of Greene, Finney & Horton presented the firm’s audit of the district’s 2016-17 financial statements as required by law at the Nov. 7 school board meeting.

The firm issued “unmodified opinions” for the financial statements and for compliance with major federal awards as well as a “no deficiencies” opinion for the internal controls over financial reporting.

Finney described an audit as one of a district’s report cards and said that these results are “as good as it gets.” He said that the district is in good financial condition and congratulated the school board, administration and finance department for doing an effective job managing its budget. He gave the district a “thumbs up” and said the school board “ought to be pleased with where you are financially.”

The auditor also praised the school board for its leadership in continuing to build a healthy fund balance, which will lead to a better interest rate on the bonds that the district will be selling for its construction projects.