KCSD third-year students outperform state average on ACT

Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) third-year students outperformed the state average on the 2017 ACT college entrance exam. The district’s average ranks it third highest among Midlands area school districts behind Lexington 1 and Lexington/Richland 5.

Results released today by the SC Department of Education are for the 2017 grade 11 college readiness assessment required by the SC Education Accountability Act.

KCSD students’ average composite score of 18.0 was 0.3 points higher than the statewide average of 17.7. KCSD’s average composite rose 0.3 points from 2016 to 2017 while the state’s average composite dropped 0.5 points from last year.

“I’m pleased with our students’ performance, particularly in comparison to their Midlands counterparts. Since all students have to take this test, this really is an ‘apples to apples’ comparison.” said KCSD Superintendent Dr. Frank Morgan. “This is a credit to our rigorous academic program coupled with our outstanding teaching staff.”

The ACT is a national college admissions examination that consists of subject area tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. The test includes 215 multiple-choice questions with a 36 as the highest possible score.