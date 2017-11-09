KershawHealth Gets a Grade of “A”

KershawHealth Medical Centre is one of three hospitals in the midlands to receive an “A” for safety scores in a bi-annual ranking by the Leapfrog Group, a national organization that works for transparency in the American health care system. The Leapfrog group graded 2600 hospitals. The grades are based on safety data and measure a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. The other hospitals in the midlands receiving “A” scores were Palmetto Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter and Newberry County Memorial Hospital.