City of Camden Annual Christmas Tree Lighting to Kick Off 2017 Holiday Season

All members of the Greater Camden community are invited as the City of Camden kicks off the 2017 holiday season with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in front of City Hall on Thursday, November 30th. Join your friends and neighbors at 6:00 pm for hot chocolate and holiday music featuring a small ensemble of the Camden Community Concert Band and the Camden Elementary School Choir, as well as a special visit from the man in red. The children of Camden are invited to help Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford “throw the switch” and light the tree. Please bring a canned food item to donate to the United Way Mobile Nutrition Center.

Also on this evening, many businesses in Downtown Camden will extend their hours until 8:00 pm. This “Shopping Stroll” is hosted by the City’s Downtown Camden program, the Camden Business Alliance and the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce. For more information about the Shopping Stroll, visit www.facebook.com/downtowncamdensc.

Be sure to mark your calendar, as there are several other holiday season events in the area. For a complete listing of events throughout the month of December, please visit www.classicallycarolina.com.