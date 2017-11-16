County Council Approves Purchase of River Front Land

Kershaw County Council Tuesday approved an agreement to purchase some 35 acres on the Lugoff side of the Wateree River from Palmetto Farms. The purchase price is $425,000 and will be funded from accommodations tax monies that have to be used for recreational purposes. The property, which is adjacent to property already owned by the county, will be used for a river front park on the Wateree River. The vote approving the purchase was 5 to 2 with councilmen Al Bozard and Jimmy Jones casting the no votes. Jones saying he feels there are other recreational projects the A-tax funds could be used for. Councilman Ben Connell saying he feels the park will be a positive addition to the county’s recreational facilities and that the Wateree River is an underutilized asset in Kershaw County.