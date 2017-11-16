Kershaw County GOP Takes Issue With Council Action on Tax Millage

The chairman of the Kershaw County Republican Party is taking issue with the recent action by Kershaw County Council adding 5.1 mils to the county’s tax millage. Vic Dabney, in a prepared statement says the party disagrees with the recent vote by council adding 5.1 mils. Dabney says that raises taxes while council is giving away tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to organizations that are not supported by the community. Dabney says he believes that practice must end. The 5.1 mils was approved at a recent meeting of county when they set the tax millage for the current fiscal year.