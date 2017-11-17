KCSD high school students join together to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey victims

Students from Kershaw County School District’s three high schools are joining together to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey through a Powder Puff football tournament Friday, Dec. 1 at the Lugoff-Elgin High stadium.

“We know that the hurricanes devastated lives and families of students like us and realized that we could do something to help them,” said Lugoff-Elgin High School Student Government President Zach Koeppen.

The tournament’s first game between the Lady Demons and Lady Knights will kick off at 5 p.m. After that game, the Lady Knights will play the Lady Bulldogs. The tournament’s last contest will be between the Lady Demons and the Lady Bulldogs.

Koeppen said that all money raised will be given to the PledgeCents campaign benefitting students and families impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the Spring Branch Independent School District in Houston, Texas.

“I reached out to Houston Superintendent Scott Muri and asked him what his schools needed the most,” Koeppen said. “He pointed not to the school supplies or facilities, but to the families of students and staff affected. Some lost their homes and some lost loved ones, so any amount we can give them is an awesome opportunity to really make a difference in their lives.”

Admission to the Power Puff Tournament is $5. Concessions will be available.