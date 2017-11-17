County Council Briefed on Tax Assessments

At their most recent meeting Kershaw county councilmen were briefed property assessments. County administrator Vic Carpenter told council that in the latest re-assessment 43,000 county parcels were assessed and that there were only 600 protests and that to date none have gone to the assessment review appeals board, which he called a sign of confidence. Carpenter said the county conducts assessment for and under the direction of the State of South Carolina. Carpenter also said that two property groups went down in value- the east and west of Lake Wateree. Carpenter added that major increases were seen in the assessed value of commercial properties in Camden, Lugoff and Elgin where market activity was high and prices went up considerably.