Kershaw County Deputy Revives Overdose Victim with Narcan

In June of 2017 all Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies were trained in the use of Narcan, an emergency antidote for a person or even an animal that is demonstrating symptoms of an opioid overdose. Each deputy was issued two Narcan dosages.

On the night of November 16, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to an overdose call on Community Center Rd. in Camden. The deputy found a female subject who was barely breathing and unresponsive. The woman’s husband advised the deputy that she had an opioid addiction problem in the past, but he had no idea what she had taken this time. The man told the deputy that he had found a baggie of white powder in her purse. He said that he thought it was cocaine, but he had tasted it and felt like it was not cocaine. The deputy told the husband that if the white powder was fentanyl, a substance that is hundreds of times more potent than heroin, he would likely have died after tasting it.

“There are a couple of important issues coming to light in this situation,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “First of all the life that was saved by the deputy who had Narcan to administer to this woman. Secondly, exposing oneself to a suspected drug of any type, especially by tasting it can kill you, and should never be done.”

While the deputy was waiting for EMS to arrive he determined that it was necessary for him to administer Narcan to the man’s wife as her breathing had nearly stopped. After the first administration of Narcan the woman’s breathing improved slightly. The deputy then administered as second dose of Narcan a few minutes before EMS arrived. EMS personnel were eventually able to stabilize the woman who regained consciousness.

A nurse at Kershaw Health hospital who cared for the woman advised the deputy that the Narcan that he had administered to her had saved her life.