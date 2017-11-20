Man Shot Multiple Times at Camden Nightclub

During the early morning hours of November 18, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call at Club Sauce located at 790 Highway 1 North Camden, SC. When responding deputies arrived at the club where a large crowd had gathered, they found a very chaotic scene. One of the security guards at the club advised that the victim had been transported by private vehicle to the hospital.

Although cooperation has been very minimal, body camera footage from cameras worn by security guards documented in excess of 30 rounds being fired by several individuals, including security guards. Deputies and investigators were able to collect 18 shell casings from .40 caliber, 9mm and .22 caliber weapons.

The victim of the shooting was interviewed by the investigators, but he told them he didn’t see anything and so far has been unwilling to cooperate. It is believed that he was shot 7 times, but that his injuries are not life threatening.

A previous shooting was reported at Club Sauce one week ago during the early morning hours of November 11th. Once again no one at the scene was willing to cooperate with law enforcement. No one was shot during that shooting.

“We are looking very hard at Club Sauce on a number of issues that we have identified as being problematic,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Our deputies have responded to numerous calls at that club and it is in jeopardy of being closed down. We will not tolerate these shootings, a problem compounded by the lack of cooperation by Club Sauce patrons.”

The KCSO has identified a person of interest in this shooting and the investigation into this incident will continue.