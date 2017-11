A Cassatt man was Sunday afternoon when his moped collided with an S.U.V. Kershaw County Coroner David West says that 57 year old patrick David Lattimore was pronounced dead at the scene. the accident took place Sunday afternoon shortly after four. West says that Lattimore turned in front of the S.U.V. The accident is under investigation by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.