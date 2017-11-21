Historic Camden Hosts All of Kershaw County’s Third Graders

Historic Camden welcomed almost 800 third graders from all over Kershaw County as part of their annual History Days program on November 16 and 17. Since the 1990s, each elementary school in the Kershaw County School District sends their third graders to the museum to supplement the South Carolina history curriculum standards for that grade.

“Our interactive living history demonstrations make our Colonial and Revolutionary War history come to life for each child,” said Halie Brazier, Historic Camden Executive Director. Students learn military drill commands and fight in a mock battle, they write with a quill pen, dance English Country Dancing steps, and watch blacksmiths make metal goods in the forge. “The kids love learning about the grosser parts of history too—like during our talk about medical history and bloodletting featuring real leeches!” said Brazier.

About 20 volunteers and staff members man nine different stations so that the students have a variety of fun and educational activities. Most of the presenters are dressed in period clothing to enhance the authenticity of the demonstrations.

“This long-running program is a favorite of Historic Camden’s because it is an important way to reach children in Kershaw County we may not otherwise reach. Many children do not know we have such rich history here in their own back yard,” said Brazier.

For more information about other Historic Camden programming and special events, visit www.historiccamden.org or like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/historic.camden/.