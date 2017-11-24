FAC Receives National Endowment for the Arts Grant

Camden, SC | November 22, 2017 | The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC) has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support artists in residencies in the Kershaw County School District through the NEA’s Arts Engagement in American Communities program. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support the excellence and diversity of arts programs across the country, including organizations like the FAC, that make the arts accessible to people in Kershaw County and further enhances the vitality of their community,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. The grant will be used to fund an artist in residency program in Kershaw County Schools with chamber music group, Decoda in January; and the South Carolina Philharmonic and NiA Theatre Company’s “The Carnival of Animals” in March. Both residencies will consist of multiple days in the classrooms, as well as a performance in the district for students. The Carnival of Animals is an event that not only exposes children to all of the arts: music, theatre, visual arts and dance, but includes elements of literature via John Lithgow’s wonderful book, and science through Darion McCloud’s fun and engaging script. “Musicians, actors, and the audience create an energetic event, with the children singing along and completely caught up in the action of the performance, it makes for an amazing experience.” says Jami Steele, FAC Education and Theatre Director. “The arts are such a vital and interconnect part of a well-rounded education,” says Woody Goff, FAC Executive Director. “Whenever we have the opportunity to bring the arts to young people it is so important that we do so. Programs like this, I believe, are so important for our younger generations. It’s inspiring and moving for both us and them.” The NEA is the federal agency that supports and funds the arts to give all Americans the opportunity to experience creativity and participate in the arts. NEA programs and funding support thousands of activities in communities large and small across the country. To learn more about the National Endowment for the Arts, please visit arts.gov. Follow the conversation about this and other NEA-funded projects on Twitter at @NEAarts.