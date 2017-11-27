Historic Camden Elects New Board Members

The Board of Trustees of Historic Camden Foundation elected new and returning trustees at their meeting on November 15. New members are Rick Todd, Barbara Bunch, and Mary Stuart Hardy. Dr. Tray Dunaway and Bill Denton returned to the board after a year off required by the organization’s bylaws, and Davie Beard was re-elected to a second term.

The board also re-elected Amy Sheheen as Chair, Bob Giangiorgi as Vice Chair, and Andrew Pope as Treasurer. Other members include Jane Arnold, Debbie Bailey, Tiffany Fields, Beth Jordan, and David Reuwer.

“Historic Camden is on the move!” said Board Chair Amy Sheheen. “I am excited to welcome our newest board members. In the just the last 16 months, we have hired a new Director, acquired the Historic Battle of Camden Site, increased visitors by thousands, and begun to implement our exciting five year plan. Historic Camden is spotlighting the Revolutionary War history that made our community and country a reality. If you have not visited recently, come see us!”

Historic Camden Foundation is a private 501c3 non-profit governed by the Board of Trustees and managed by Executive Director Halie Brazier. For more information about other Historic Camden, visit www.historiccamden.org or like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/historic.camden/.