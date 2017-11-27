Dec. 19 to be half day for KCSD students

The Kershaw County School District will have a half day for students on Dec. 19, the last day of student attendance before the holiday break. Staff will work a regular schedule. Students in 3-and 4-year-old developmentally delayed and 4-year-old kindergarten classes will not attend.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., middle schools at 11:45 a.m. and high schools at noon. School breakfasts and lunches will be served to students

Students and employees return to school on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Dec. 19 is also the last day and night of Adult Education classes. Adult Education students and employees return to work on Jan. 3 as well.

Families should also note that due to inclement weather earlier this school year, changes have been made to the 2017-28 school calendar. Friday, Jan. 12 is now a regular school day.

For an updated 2017-18 KCSD calendar, visit the district’s website.