Shop and Give to Others

During this holiday season, would you like Christmas shopping for your friends and family, while at the same time donating to benefit others in our local community?

You can do this when you come shop the Christmas Attic Sale on Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., where 100 percent of the proceeds go to benefit the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County.

This special one-day only event is open to the public and will be held at the historic main branch building belonging to First Palmetto Savings Bank at the corner of Broad and DeKalb streets in Downtown Camden. Easily identified as the building with the clock and thermometer, parking is available nearby, and there is no admission charge to come and shop.

The one-day sale will feature a wide variety of Christmas pieces as well as gift items from jewelry and designer men and women’s clothing to fine china, pottery, antique collectibles, artwork, household items, and much more. Many of the treasures have been donated from the collections of local residents, and more wonderful items for the sale are being accepted every day.

According to Attic Sale Director Sarah Reed, the special event will feature one-of-a-kind items seldom seen in other similar offerings, and much of the collection has been hand-picked to sell at reasonable prices. All proceeds benefit the Community Medical Clinic which provides medical care to the underserved or uninsured of Kershaw County.

The clinic, which operates solely on grants and charitable contributions, serves as the primary medical home to 800 county residents, and today plays an increasingly broad role as the leader of a collaborative effort to improve population health throughout the county. Last year, the clinic medical staff supported 3,600 patient visits, helping to improve and sustain the health of our community. This represents a value of $5.7 million worth of medical care for Kershaw County residents.

This one-day sale is only the precursor to the Annual Attic Sale to benefit the Community Medical Clinic which will be held Thursday, March 1, through Sunday, March 5. 2018.

In March, there will also be a special “Preview Party” planned for the opening night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 at the door, and wine and hors d’oeurves will be served.

For more information, please call 803-425-1743, or visit the Community Medical Clinic website at www.cmcofkc.org.