Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County to Present CCT’s It’s A Wonderful Life

The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC) will present Doug Rand’s stage adaptation of the classic holiday movie It’s A Wonderful Life, Thursday, December 7 through Sunday, December 10. This Camden Community Theatre (CCT) production is directed by Julie McCallum and is sponsored by KershawHealth. Showtimes for It’s A Wonderful Life are 7:00 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now and are $18 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the FAC box office located at 810 Lyttleton Street in Camden, by phone at 803-425-7676, or online at www.fineartscenter.org.

* About It’s A Wonderful Life

Adapted from Frank Capra’s holiday movie classic, tells the story of George Bailey, a man who has given up his dreams in order to help others and whose imminent suicide on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of Clarence Odbody, his guardian angel. Clarence shows George all the lives he has touched and how different life in his community would be had he never been born.