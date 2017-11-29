Invista recognized for its support of KC Robotics Team

Representatives from Invista were recognized by the Kershaw County School Board for their support of the KC Robotics Team at the Nov. 28 school board meeting. Invista’s financial contribution and assistance will help the team in future competitions. Last year, the local robotics team finished second out of 66 teams in the Palmetto Regional First Robotics Competition in Myrtle Beach, earning a wild card invitation to the World Championship in Texas.

School board members Don Copley (back row, 2nd from the left), Ron Blackmon (back row, 3rd from the left) and Mark Sury (back row, 2nd from the right) stand with Invista Plant manager Steve Kimpton (back row, 4th from the left), Invista BCF Support Operations Manager Randall Watts (back row, 5th from the left), Invista Critical Component Engineer Joseph Wells (back row, 6th from the left), Invista Human Resource Generalist Annette Little (back row, 7th from the left) and members of the KC Robotics Team.