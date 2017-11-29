County Council Wants Assessment Notices to Provide More Information

Kershaw County Council Tuesday evening directed county administrator Vic Carpenter to study ways of making the assessment process more understandable and user friendly. Councilmen says they’ve fielded a number of complaints in recent months from taxpayers who were surprised their property taxes had gone up and that assessment notices mailed out earlier gave no indication of a steep increase in taxes. County administrator Vic Carpenter said that parts of the assessment notice are required by state law but that he and county would meet with members of the public to determine how the notices can be modified to provide more information. Carpenter said he would present proposed changes at a future meeting of council.