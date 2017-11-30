Mid Carolina Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament Dec. 19-20

The third annual Mid Carolina Credit Union Holiday Classic Basketball tournament will be Dec 19-20 at Rhame City Arena in Camden.

The single elimination tournament will feature girls and boys teams from the three Kershaw County School District high schools and Laurence Manning Academy.

Tickets are $7 each day and available at the door. Children under school age will be admitted free. Wristbands will be used so that persons can come and go without having to pay again. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to support the schools’ athletic programs.

The tournament schedule will be:

Dec. 19:

3:30 p.m. North Central High vs. Lugoff-Elgin High girls

5 p.m. Camden High vs. Laurence Manning Academy girls

6:30 p.m. North Central High vs. Lugoff-Elgin High boys

8 p.m. Camden High vs. Laurence Manning Academy boys

Dec. 20:

3:30 p.m. Girls’ Consolation Game

5 p.m. Boys’ Consolation Game

6:30 p.m. Girls’ Championship Game

8 p.m. Boys’ Championship Game

Tournament sponsors include Camden High Bulldog Club, City of Camden, Custom Printwear, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department, KershawHealth, Lugoff-Elgin High Trident Club, North Central High Castle Club, Mark Williams Collision Center, Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin, LLP, Sports Connection, Sub Station II, United Way of Kershaw County and WPUB.