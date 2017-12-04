Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge After He Runs Over Two Men

On December 3, 2017 at about 9:00am Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Steven Wayne Lee Jr. who lives on Watts Hill Rd. in Elgin on arrest warrants charging him with 2 counts of attempted murder.

On December 1, 2017 at about 9:30pm Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on Watts Hill Rd. following the report that 2 individuals had been intentionally run over by a GMC pickup truck being operated by Steven Lee Jr.

Responding deputies interviewed the two victims who stated that following a verbal altercation between Lee and themselves at a residence on Watts Hill Rd., Lee departed in his truck, drove down the road, turned around and drove off the road into a front yard where the two victims were standing. Both victims were struck by the truck.

Lee then drove a short way down Watts Hill Rd. where his truck broke down. He was seen by the victim’s relatives as he tried to remove the license plate from his truck. When confronted by relatives of the victim he fled on foot. Both of the victims knew Lee personally and provided the KCSO investigator with his name. Further interviews of the victims and witnesses confirmed the story behind the incident. The KCSO investigator obtained arrest warrants for Lee, charging him with 2 counts of attempted murder. He was arrested on the morning of December 3, 2017 at his home under which he was hiding.

Both of the victims received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Kershaw Health where they were treated and released.

Lee remains incarcerated at the Kershaw County Detention Center after having his bond denied.

Lee has been previously arrested for auto breaking and grand larceny, trespassing, felony DUI, driving under suspension (multiple counts), giving false information, possession of cocaine, driving under the influence (multiple counts), open container (multiple counts), public disorderly conduct, simple assault and battery, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest (felony), arson, resisting arrest (misdemeanor), malicious injury to personal property, violation of ABC law, breach of peace, possession of drug paraphernalia and hit and run with property damage.