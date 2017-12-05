Public invited to ATEC groundbreaking ceremony

The public is invited to the Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) groundbreaking ceremony for its new Applied Education Technology Campus (ATEC) facility on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. The new facility will be located at 80 Campus Drive on the campus of Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) in Camden.

Kershaw County voters approved the $30.7 million construction project during a Nov. 2016 referendum. ATEC provides career and technology education (CATE) to KCSD students in grades 10-12.

District officials have said that locating the new school on the CCTC campus will allow for greater collaboration between the two schools as well as serve as a significant recruiting tool for economic development.

“We’re excited to begin work on this facility because of the opportunities it will provide our students as well as the community,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “This new learning space will help us better prepare students to be career and college ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”