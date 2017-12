Here’s a story to brighten up the holidays. Seems that a secret Santa recently paid for all of the layaways at the Rose’s store in Camden. Pam Adkins, store manager at the Camden Rose’s says that a person who wishes to remain anonymous came in this past Thursday and paid for all of the layaways- over a hundred as a their way of making it a merrier Christmas. Adkins says the person also encouraged people to become a secret Santa and pick up the tab on layaways at stores in Kershaw County.