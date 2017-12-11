Stover Middle Take Time to Care assembly Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

Stover Middle students Alyssa McGrady, Alyssa Deleon, Abbie Adams and Ashlynn Wright (left to right) look at some of the presents that have been donated as part of the school’s Take Time to Care. The school has partnered with the Elgin Toy Round Up and Caring Hands Project to provide needy families with Christmas gifts and food. Persons interested in donating items to the event can call the school at 438-7414.

Students have been collecting toys, bicycles and money and will present the items to Elgin Police Chief at a school assembly on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. The program will include Blaney Elementary and Doby’s Mill Elementary students who have also been a part of the effort.