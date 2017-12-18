Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Foundation Deputy of the Year Award Presented to KCSO Investigator Chris Davis

Surrounded by his co-workers at the annual Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Christmas lunch, a surprised Investigator Chris Davis graciously accepted the 2017 Deputy of the Year award. The award is sponsored by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation and includes a commemorative plaque and a $1,000 cash prize.

“Chris Davis is a criminal investigator at the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office,” Foundation chair Steve Zobel. “I would have to say that if I were the victim of a crime, I would want someone of the caliber of Investigator Davis to be the investigator assigned to my case. He is truly an exceptional officer.”

Chris Davis became a Kershaw County Deputy Sheriff in September 2004 when he successfully completed his training at the SC Criminal Justice Academy. During his time at the Sheriff’s Office Investigator Davis has served in a variety of capacities. He has been a patrol deputy, a traffic enforcement officer, a school resource officer, a shift sergeant and a shift lieutenant. He is now a criminal investigator. Chris lives in Bethune, SC with his wife and two children.

“Investigator Davis has performed many duties as a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Deputy and in every capacity has performed in an outstanding manner,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “As a criminal investigator his persistence, attention to detail, and professionalism makes him stand out among his peers.”

A local couple wishing to remain anonymous donated the money for the $1,000 cash prize. Members of the community and fellow KCSO employees nominate deputies. Members of the KC Sheriff’s Foundation, with input from the Sheriff, choose the winner based on exceptional qualities of service and dedication throughout the year.

“Working in law enforcement is an increasingly tough job,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Community support means a lot to those of us who have devoted our lives to protecting our community. Thank you to those who nominated deputies and thank you to our anonymous donors for their generous contribution.”

Also, Kershaw County Council member Ben Connell and Chad Porter donated and cooked the food for the KCSO Christmas luncheon where the award was presented.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization established to support the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Donations are tax deductible. For more information visit the Foundation’s Facebook page or email kcsf911@gmail.com.

Attached group photo from left to right:

KCSF Board Members,: Cab Stitt, Lee Parker, Linda Truesdale, Bonnie Smart, Steve Smart, Investigator Chris Davis, Sheriff Jim Matthews, KCSF Board Member Benji Jackson and KCSF Chair Steve Zobel.