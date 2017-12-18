Car Thief Arrested Following Two County Pursuit

During the early morning hours of December 16, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office patrol officer with assistance from Richland County deputies arrested Kevon Jhalil Williams (20) and charged him with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

On December 15, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy took a report of a stolen vehicle which provided him with the description and tag number of the stolen vehicle. At about 11:00 pm on that same night, the deputy was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen car as it was travelling on US1 near Elgin, SC. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver and only occupant, Kevon Williams, increased his speed and fled from the deputy.

The deputy continued his pursuit of Williams as he drove in the direction of Richland County. Kershaw 911 Dispatch contacted Richland County authorities who took over the chase after it entered Richland County. The pursuit continued onto Two Notch Rd. and ended on Oneal Ct. when Richland County deputies successfully deployed stop sticks, flattening 3 of 4 tires on the stolen vehicle.

Williams refused to exit the vehicle and Richland County deputies were forced to break out the window and remove Williams from the car. Williams was turned over to the Kershaw County deputy who transported him to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Williams has previously been arrested for burglary (2nd degree), possession of controlled substances, possession of a stolen vehicle and grand larceny ($10k or more) 2 offenses.