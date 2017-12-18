Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting 6 Yr. Old Girl

On December 16, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigator arrested Timothy Joel Witkop (31) who lives in Lugoff, SC and charged him with criminal sexual conduct (1st degree) with a victim under age 11.

“It is very difficult to imagine what this little child has gone through,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Since pedophiles are never rehabilitated, Witkop needs to spend the rest of his life behind bars so he cannot do anything like this again to a child.”

On December 15, 2017 the victim’s mother advised a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigator that her 6-year old daughter had told her about Witkop’s sexual activities with her. On December 16, 2017 the KCSO investigator interviewed Witkop who advised the investigator that he had been having inappropriate sexual activity with the little girl since she was 5 years old. Witkop provided the investigator with further details about his sexual activities with the little girl.

Following the interview with Witkop and based on his confession and other evidence, the investigator placed Witkop under arrest and transported him to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains pending a bond hearing. A Kershaw County magistrate refused to set bond on Witkop, deferring a bond hearing to a General Session Court judge.

Witkop has no previous arrest record.