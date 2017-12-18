Bethune Man Donates B-25 Bomber Nose Wheels to S.C. Historic Aviation Foundation

A Bethune man has donated five nose wheels from World War II B-25 bombers to the South Carolina Historic Aviation Foundation which is restoring a B-25 at Hamilton-Owens Airport in Columbia. Kenneth McCaskill of Bethune says the wheels were in storage in his barn. He says it’s his understanding that during World War II some B-25s were stripped and cut up at Woodward Field in Camden for spare parts and that the wheels ended up in his barn. Kershaw county council chair Julian Burns helped facilitate the donation to the South Carolina Historic Aviation Foundation.