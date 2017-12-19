KERSHAW COUNTY GOVERNMENT STAFF BRINGS HOLIDAY SPIRIT TO THE COMMUNITY

Beginning in November, Kershaw County Government Staff voluntarily adds a new job title during the holiday season – Community Elves. For many years, Kershaw County’s government departments and staff members have given back to our community in many ways. From participating in Christmas Parades to adopting families during the holidays, the heart of Kershaw County’s Government Staff beats for the people of their community. “Kershaw County is blessed with government staff members who care about our community,” stated County Administrator Vic Carpenter. “Not only do they give 100 percent to their jobs, but they are always going above and beyond to help our citizens.”

During the 2017 Holiday Season, Kershaw County Government Departments have already spread holiday spirit throughout the community:

· Solid Waste and Public Works participated in The Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade

· Assessor’s Office Staff adopted a family for Christmas

· Clerk of Court’s Office collected food for Food for the Soul, Harvest Hope, Wateree Actions, and Mt. Moriah Soup Kitchen

· Parks and Recreation Department hosted a Christmas Card Contest for elementary students, collected Santa Grams and replied to each letter personally, hosted a PAL Christmas Baseball Party, adopted a family, hosted Cookies with Santa Event, and volunteered at Pictures with Santa Event

· 911 Staff created collections boxes for Toys for Tots, Food for the Soul, and The Kershaw County Humane Society. 911 Staff also adopted a family, participated in Christmas parades, and continues to collect Christmas Cards to send to US Service Members

· Economic Development participated in The Cookies with Santa and Pictures with Santa Events

· Detention Center Staff sponsored Thanksgiving dinners for three families in Kershaw County and cleaned up after The Lights of Lugoff Parade

During last week’s Pictures with Santa Event, over 100 children from across Kershaw County met Santa Claus and his North Pole friends including Jingles the Elf, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolf, and the Grinch. “We have held our Pictures with Santa Event for several years and the event continues to grow in attendance,” said Carpenter. “Being able to provide the opportunity for parents to bring their children to meet Santa locally and free of charge is a need we will continue to meet for years to come.” While at the event, kids also interacted with North Pole friends, wrote letters to Santa, and mailed the letters directly to The North Pole using a special messenger system.