Jobless Rate Up Slightly in Kershaw County

The jobless rate for October in Kershaw County went up by a tenth of a per cent over September. That’s according to figures from the South Carolina Dept. of employment and Workforce which show an October out of work rate of 4.2 %. That compares to a September rate of 4.1%. This means that out of South Carolina’s 46 counties Kershaw had the 24th highest jobless numbers. Statewide the jobless rate remained unchanged at three point nine per cent. The county with the highest out of work numbers was Fairfield County with 9.4%and the county with the lowest jobless rate was Charleston County with 3.1%. Kershaw County had the 24th highest jobless numbers out the Palmetto State’s 46 counties. October is the most recent month on record.