LE’s Angels- Students at Lugoff Elgin High School Serve the Community

Surrounded by dozens of wrapped presents, a Harley-style Santa sat on his motorcycle waving to students, as they filed into the

gym for the annual Holiday Hopes assembly on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The students at Lugoff Elgin High School and select classes

from West Wateree elementary schools gathered to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season.

For weeks, art teachers Alan Riches and Gina Bruce labored with their students to create elaborate decorations, which created a

festive feeling for those in attendance.

While the art classes prepared the props, other classes and organizations participated in fundraising events, shopped for needy

families, and collected goods for various charities. All of these activities culminated in a school-wide event created to celebrate

the meaning of the holiday season.

“The purpose [of the assembly] is to allow our students the opportunity to grasp the joy of giving, while giving hope to those who

are less fortunate during this time of year,” Worth Thomasson, principal, said.

Over the years, the Holiday Hopes assembly has become a tradition at the high school. This year, over a dozen individual

classes raised money and purchased presents for the Kershaw County DSS Angel Tree and about 15 other groups, including

clubs and athletic teams, participated in some sort of charity. In all, 15 organizations, such as the Ronald McDonald House, the

Oliver Gospel Mission, and the Epworth Children’s Home, benefitted from the generosity of Lugoff Elgin students and teachers.

“I am always amazed at the level of participation from our student body and our staff at LEHS,” Thomasson said.

In addition to the high school students, children from Lugoff Elementary, Blaney Elementary and Doby’s Mill Elementary also

participated in the giving. These schools collected teddy bears, which were donated to Columbia Children’s Hospital.

Together, students from Lugoff-Elgin contributed over $17,000 to families and charities.

“I hope that our students get to learn that the most priceless gift of all, is the gift of giving. I hope they have a little

more under the tree on Christmas because they GAVE,” Thomasson said.