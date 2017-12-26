Two Men Arrested by KCSO after Christmas Day Pursuit

Two men face charges after leading Kershaw County sheriff’s deputies on a foot, vehicle and helicopter chase Christmas Day. Arrested were 21 year old Quinton Jovon Gresham and 17 year old Khalil Robinson. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, both were involved in a car chase involving a stolen vehicle. During the pursuit they crashed the car and fled on foot. Later Christmas Day a homeowner in Lugoff reported that two men were attempting to break into his vehicle. Authorities were told that one of the men had fled but that he was holding the other at gunpoint. Before the deputy arrived the second suspect also fled on foot. The sheriff’s office bloodhound team and the SLED helicopter were brought in and both men were captured in Elgin. Both Gresham and Robinson were placed in the Kershaw County Detention Centre.

Quinton Gresham Khalil Robinson