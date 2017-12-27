Wild Two County Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Ends in Arrest of One Man

On the morning of December 25, 2017, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Cortez J. Whitener (18) whose last known address is on Mattie Lane in Jenkinsville, SC and charged him with failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious injury to real property, hit and run with property damage, driving under suspension and providing false information to police.

“Christmas morning, normally a quiet time, kept KCSO deputies extremely busy this year,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Deputies were involved in two pursuits of stolen vehicles and foot pursuits at the same time which resulted in lengthy bloodhound and SLED helicopter operations. Patrol cars from two agencies were damaged and three young men were taken into custody without anyone getting hurt. Job well done and for that I am very appreciative.”

Shortly after 1am on December 25, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling on US1 in Lugoff, SC when he observed 3 vehicles, two of which were later confirmed as being stolen, travelling together at high rate of speed. The deputy picked out one of the cars, a Camaro, and attempted to stop it. The driver of the Camaro fled, wrecked and was later caught in Elgin, SC after the KCSO bloodhound team and SLED helicopter located the two occupants.

While this was unfolding, another KCSO deputy observed and pursued a second vehicle, a silver SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed on US1 toward Camden. When the stolen SUV entered the Camden city limits it collided with a Camden PD patrol vehicle that had responded to the pursuit. The SUV then headed back into Lugoff where KCSO deputies continued the pursuit of the SUV which was confirmed to have been stolen from Richland County.

During the pursuit up Highway 34 into Fairfield County, the occupants began throwing items out of the vehicle in an effort to damage pursuing patrol cars. Speeds reached in excess of 100mph as the chase entered Winnsboro. Fairfield County deputies picked up the pursuit as the stolen SUV pulled into an apartment complex and three black males exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver of the vehicle, Cortez Whitener, continued to flee in the vehicle with a KCSO deputy immediately behind him.

In his attempt to flee, Whitener struck a KCSO patrol car with the stolen SUV causing minor damage. After a short time, Whitener drove the SUV off the road and fled on foot. A KCSO deputy began a foot pursuit of Whitener and eventually took him into custody after having to deploy his Taser. Following his arrest, Whitener provided deputies with a false name and date of birth indicating that he was only 16 years old. DMV records proved otherwise and he was detained as an adult.

Whitener was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains pending a bond hearing. He has no previous arrest record.