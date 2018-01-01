KCSO Nabs One Man Crime Spree

A Lugoff man, 26 year old Cody Jackson, was arrested this past Friday by Kershaw county sheriff’s deputies after a chase involving cars, a SLED helicopter and bloodhounds. Kershaw county sheriff Jim Matthews called Jackson a one man crime spree. Deputies were attempting to serve warrants on him when he fled and drove down an embankment into the Wateree river. Deputies had to rescue Jackson from the partially submerged car. A woman who was a passenger in his car was also rescued and is not being charged. Jackson faces numerous charges and was placed in the Kershaw County Detention Centre.