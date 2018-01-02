KERSHAW COUNTY SAFETY AND EMERGENCY SERVICES ENCOURAGES CITIZENS AND BUSINESS OWNERS TO STAY INFORMED AND PREPARE FOR WINTER WEATHER

With temperatures dipping below freezing (32°F) during the month of January, The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Services encourages citizens and business owners to stay informed and prepare for winter weather conditions by reviewing The South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s (SCEMD) Severe Winter Weather Guide.

WINTER WEATHER: KNOW THE TERMS

· Frost/Freeze Warning: Below freezing temperatures are expected

· Sleet: Rain that turns to ice pellets before reaching the ground. Sleet also causes moisture on roads to freeze and become slippery.

· Freezing Rain: Rain that freezes when it hits the ground, creating a coating of ice on roads, walkways, trees, and power lines.

· Winter Storm Watch: A winter storm is possible in your area.

· Winter Weather Warning: A winter storm is occurring or will soon occur in your area.

PREPARE FOR WINTER WEATHER:

· Add winter supplies like rock salt and shovels to your disaster supplies kit.

· Prepare for possible isolation in your home by having sufficient heating fuel as regular fuel sources may be cut off.

· Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip slightly during cold weather to avoid freezing.

· Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

· Have your vehicle serviced to ensure it is prepared for the winter season.

· Place a winter emergency kit in every vehicle that includes items such as a windshield scraper, flashlight, first aid kit, and booster cables.

The elderly and individuals with mobility problems and hearing, learning, or seeing disabilities can require extra help during the winter months. The American Red Cross recommends developing a support network of friends, roommates, family members, relatives, personal attendants, co-workers, and neighbors with emergency contact information.

Even though many come with fur coats, animals can be just as susceptible to freezing temperatures as we are. Make sure you pets and/or livestock have a warm place indoors to avoid the winter elements.

In the event of winter weather delays/closings of Kershaw County Government Offices, please visit the county’s website at www.kershaw.sc.gov or local media outlets for the most up-to-date and accurate delay/closing schedule.

To review the entire SCEMD Severe Winter Weather Guide, please visit the news section of the county’s website at www.kershawsc.gov. A link to the guide will also be provided on the county’s social media pages as well.