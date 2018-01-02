8th GRADE MANUFACTURING EXPO WILL INTRODUCE STUDENTS TO MANUFACTURING AND TRADE CAREERS

Over 200 Kershaw County middle school students will be introduced to manufacturing and trade careers during the county’s first 8th Grade Manufacturing Expo on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 9:00AM until 1:00PM. This inaugural event is hosted by The South Carolina Department of Commerce, The Kershaw County School District, and The Kershaw County Economic Development Office.

Located at the newly expanded Central Carolina Technical College Kershaw County Campus in Camden, students will experience hands-on demonstrations and interactive displays by local manufacturing and trade companies. “Our goal is to introduce students to manufacturing and trade opportunities early in their education and help them understand how attractive these career paths are,” stated Kershaw County Economic Development Director Peggy McLean. “In five years some of these eighth graders will be entering the workforce and we want to show them the benefits of taking advantage of programs at both ATEC and Central Carolina Technical College.”

Participating companies include INVISTA, Shawmut, WeylChem US, Hengst of North America, GE Appliances (A Haier Company), Oak Mitsui, Canfor Southern Pine, MB Kahn Construction, Flowers Heating and Cooling, ServPro, Powers and Gregory, The City of Camden, Duke Energy, Black River Electric Cooperative, and Fairfield Electric Cooperative. With interactive displays from each company booth, students can expect to make parts manufactured by local industries, participate in safety gear competitions, and work as a team to assemble a product within a production line.

Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) and The Applied Technology Education Campus (ATEC) will also exhibit at the event to showcase their manufacturing and trade courses and programs. ATEC and CCTC will also be speaking with students one-on-one about the skills needed within manufacturing and trade companies and how they can be preparing to enter the workforce.

“This Expo is an excellent way to introduce eighth grade students to manufacturing and trade careers here in Kershaw County and some of the skills necessary to pursue those careers,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Dr. Frank Morgan. “I am pleased to see this effort come together and we look forward to seeing it expand in future years to reach more students.”

Major sponsors include Duke Energy, Black River Electric Cooperative, and Fairfield Electric Cooperative. The event also brings together volunteers from across the county including The Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, Kershaw County Planning and Zoning Department, Central Carolina Technical College, and The Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department.

