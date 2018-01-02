Two-hour delay for KCSD students and staff Wednesday, Jan. 3

Due to forecasted extremely cold temperatures and with an abundance of caution, Kershaw County School District (KCSD) schools and offices will open on a two-hour delay for students and staff Wednesday, Jan. 3. Three- and four-year-old students in morning classes will not attend. Morning ATEC students will attend classes at ATEC. Breakfast will be served.

Schools will open two hours later than their normal start times. Students who ride a school bus should report to their bus stops two hours later than usual.

“We want to be considerate of our students who will be out in these extremely cold temperatures waiting for the bus or walking to school, especially with the wind chill,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “We also need additional time to make sure our buses are ready. With diesel engines and air brake systems that can acquire and hold condensation, it takes extra time to be sure that all 100+ buses are ready to operate. We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation with this schedule adjustment.”