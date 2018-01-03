Rushing Assumes Duties of Chief Deputy at Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office

Prior to his election as Kershaw County Sheriff, Jim Matthews sought out Marvin Lee Brown who was a SLED agent at the time and offered him the job of Chief Deputy. Brown accepted and served as Chief Deputy for 7 years.

On December 29, 2017 Chief Deputy Marvin Lee Brown retired from his position as Chief Deputy for the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. “Chief Brown served as my Chief Deputy in an exemplary manner, but he felt like the time was right for him to retire,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews.

A little over a year ago, Sheriff Matthews recruited another SLED agent, Jack Rushing to assume the duties of Administrative Captain. In that capacity Rushing oversaw evidence, training, the body camera program, internal affairs and complaints, NCIC (National Criminal Information Center) standards, sex offender registry, civil process and the newly implemented case management system.

With the retirement of Chief Deputy Brown, Sheriff Matthews was looking for a replacement to become the new Chief Deputy. “Jack did such an outstanding job as the Administrative Captain, I quickly determined that he was the man for the job so I promoted him to the position of Chief Deputy.”

As a SLED agent, Jack Rushing worked in a variety of positions that made him the perfect choice for Chief Deputy. Jack conducted very complex, major drug investigations while assigned to the Statewide Grand Jury and the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force. He was assigned to the Animal Fighting Task Force, SLED Vice division and was a member of the SLED Bloodhound Tracking Team and SWAT.

Jack is a graduate of the University of SC and the SC Criminal Justice Academy. He has received training in Emergency Response to Terrorism, SWAT Operations, Man Tracking, Officer Survival, Basic Detective, Gang and Criminal Threats, State and Local Anti-Terrorism, Hazardous Material Incident Management, Basic Incident Command, Basic Skills Instructor, Precision Marksmanship, DEA Task Force Agent Training, National Incident Management through FEMA, Financial Investigations, Critical Incident Spanish, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Training, Introduction to Wiretaps, Supervising Counterdrug Operations, Narcotics Commander School, Basic Telephone Exploitation Training, Clandestine Lab Certification and Incident Safety.

During Rushing’s career with SLED he was the recipient of the 2014 Strom Thurmond Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement. He has testified in state and federal courts in major narcotics cases and in state court as an expert witness in animal fighting cases. He held a Top Secret security clearance with the US Department of Justice and wrote the first ever state wiretap in South Carolina on a major narcotics investigation.

“I am extremely pleased to have Jack Rushing as my new Chief Deputy. He is younger than me and smarter than me and I have come to know him as a very fair minded law officer with impeccable integrity. He treats everyone fairly whether they wear a badge or not,” said Sheriff Matthews. “He will be, as he has been, a tremendous asset to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and our citizens.”