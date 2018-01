Due to evolving inclement weather forecasts, all Kershaw County School District (KCSD) schools will close early today, Wednesday, Jan. 3. Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m., and middle and high schools will close at 1 p.m.

All afterschool programs, activities, athletic events and practices including adult education classes are canceled for this afternoon and evening.

KCSD officials appreciate the continued cooperation of families as weather forecasts continue to be updated.