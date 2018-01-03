KERSHAW COUNTY PREPARES FOR WINTER WEATHER

January 3, 2018

With a Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kershaw County until 10:00PM tonight, Kershaw County Government Staff is preparing for the possibility of snow accumulation up to one inch.

“We started our preparation this morning by bringing all safety and emergency agencies within Kershaw County together along with The Kershaw County School District and The South Carolina Department of Transportation for a conference call with The South Carolina Emergency Management Division,” stated Kershaw County Administrator Vic Carpenter. “From that meeting, all agencies were briefed on the latest weather conditions and discussed how each agency was preparing for possible inclement weather.”

Kershaw County Public Works Department Staff Members are currently and will continue to monitor and check county roads and bridges for hazardous road conditions. County EMS has also increased their night shift with additional staff on-call.

For the latest winter weather updates, visit Kershaw County’s website at www.kershaw.sc.gov or social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.