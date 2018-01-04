Darlington Man Killed in Wednesday Afternoon Wreck in Kershaw County

A Darlington man killed Wednesday afternoon in an accident on i-20 east bound in Kershaw County.  Kershaw County Coroner David West says that Arthur Ted Cumbie, Jr. died of blunt force trauma and massive head injuries.  The accident took place around 4:30 Wednesday  afternoon and West says that Cumbie’s  truck started sliding and went into the median and hit some trees. West says section of I-20 where the accident took place was iced over.  West adding that Cumbie was not speeding and was wearing a seat belt.  The accident is under investigation by the Kershaw County Coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR