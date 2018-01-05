Bethune Elementary to make up missed school day on Jan. 16

Bethune Elementary (BET) School students will attend school on Tuesday, Jan. 16 to make up for missing school on Jan. 4 due to inclement weather. School will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. to allow BET teachers to participate in afternoon training.

All Kershaw County School District (KCSD) schools and offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 15 for the Martin Luther King holiday. Only Bethune Elementary School students will attend school on Jan. 16, which is a Teacher Workday. KCSD’s second semester starts Jan. 17.