LEMS students design, build robot drag racers to showcase STEM skills; competition on Wednesday morning

Don’t tell the Lugoff-Elgin Middle (LEMS) sixth graders, but while they are having fun designing and building robot drag racers, they are strengthening their math and science skills. And on Wednesday, they will race each other to see whose car is the fastest.

“We believe students should be exposed to the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics or STEM,” said LEMS Automation and Robotics teacher Tracy Elmore. “The STEM world is rapidly growing and makes up about 12% of the jobs in South Carolina. Through our STEM program, our sixth graders are becoming master middle school engineers.”

In LEMS’ Automation and Robotics course, students use computer-controlled machines to make manufacturing more efficient, productive and safe. A Digital Literacy course teaches students about online safety, algorithmic thinking and programming. Both courses are part of the school’s Project Lead the Way program.

“STEM is an interdisciplinary and applied approach that is combined with hands on learning,” Elmore said. “We invite persons to come watch our robot drag race competition on Wednesday. It will be fun for everyone!”

Lugoff-Elgin Middle’s (1244 Highway 1 South, Lugoff) Drag Race Competition will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 9:30 – 10 a.m. and from 10:20 – 10:50 a.m.