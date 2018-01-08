Two Out of State Fugitives Arrested and Stolen Car Recovered

On January 4, 2018 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the US Marshals Task Force arrested Jacob L. Penn III (33) whose local address is on Porter Rd. Cassatt, SC and Rodney Malloy (37) with an unknown last address after receiving information that Penn was wanted by authorities in North Dakota.

Rodney Malloy

At about 3:45pm on January 4, 2018 a KCSO/USMS arrest team arrested Penn at 2542 Porter Rd. Cassatt, SC on failure to appear arrest warrants on charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, theft of property (2cts), prohibited possession of a firearm, child endangerment (2cts.), possession of drug paraphernalia (2cts.) and aggravated assault. Penn is also wanted by the North Carolina Highway Patrol for fleeing to elude arrest and driving left of center. Additionally, Penn is wanted by Minnesota authorities for violation of a court order (2 felony failure to appear warrants). At the scene of the arrest Penn was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Penn III

“The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Service frequently work together in locating and arresting fugitives and this effort produced extra results,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “We have enough of our own local criminals with whom we deal and we are happy to help catch these out of state criminals and get them out of Kershaw County.”

During the course of Penn’s arrest, another individual later identified as Rodney Malloy at the residence, was found to be wanted by the Arkansas Board of Parole for a parole violation, failure to register for child sex offense, terroristic threatening, failure to appear, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the location of the arrests, KCSO investigators discovered a 1997 Honda Accord that was reported stolen from Oklahoma on December 28, 2017.