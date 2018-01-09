Kershaw County School District’s Teacher Career Fair Jan. 27

Kershaw County School District will host its annual Teacher Recruitment Fair for certified teacher applicants on Jan. 27, 2018, at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Applicants interested in attending must complete an online application by visiting www.kcsdschools.net/fair. All candidates must be certified and highly qualified (if applicable) by Aug. 1, 2018.

The deadline to register is Jan. 20. Interviews will be scheduled according to availability and by appointment only.

For more information, call 803-432-8416.