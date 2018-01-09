Linda Hall to serve as DME interim principal

The Kershaw County School Board today approved retired Richland 2 elementary principal Linda Hall as the interim principal at Doby’s Mill Elementary for the reminder of the 2017-18 school year as Ginger Catoe has been named the Director of Early Learning and Literacy at the SC Department of Education.

Ginger Catoe

“The position at the Department of Education will have statewide impact, and Mrs. Catoe is tremendously qualified for it,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. “I know she will do an outstanding job. We are also fortunate to be able to have an experienced elementary principal step in to continue the strong leadership at Doby’s Mill.”

Hall served as the principal at Sandlapper Elementary for more than 11 years and was the principal at Rice Creek Elementary for seven years prior to that. She began her educational career as a music teacher in Richland School District Two before becoming an assistant administrator, assistant principal and principal in that school system.

During her tenure as principal, Hall’s schools earned the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Award, National Blue Ribbon Award for Technology and the National Franklin-Covey Lighthouse School designation. She also received a $30,000 Road Ahead Technology Grant and is a certified trainer in the Leader in Me program.

Under Catoe’s leadership, Doby’s Mill Elementary has been named a Palmetto Finest School, National School of Character, SC Exemplary Writing School and a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School.

“I am honored to have been a part of such a warm, caring school family where every day is filled with exciting learning opportunities,” Catoe said. “I know I will miss the experiences that may seem routine to others like listening to a child read a book aloud to me in the library, helping a Kindergartner tie his or her shoe, or welcoming each day with 600 wonderful hugs, but I cherish those moments and will carry them with me. While I will miss seeing DME students and staff, I will forever be a Dolphin.”